Yandex metrika counter

India shuts unit at largest nuclear power plant for maintenance

  • World
  • Share
India shuts unit at largest nuclear power plant for maintenance
Photo: Wikipedia

India has temporarily shut down Unit 1 (1,000 MW) of its Kudankulam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu for scheduled maintenance starting August 3, according to a Central Electricity Authority report. This outage, expected to last 65 days, may increase electricity prices and worsen peak-hour power shortages in southern states.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEBL) has already had to buy expensive peak-hour power from market sources, including Tata Power and Greenko Energies, to cover demand shortages caused by the shutdown and low supply on power exchanges, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Unit 2 (also 1,000 MW) at Kudankulam remains operational.

India plans to significantly expand its nuclear power capacity to at least 100 gigawatts by 2047, up from the current 9 gigawatts.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      