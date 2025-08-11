India shuts unit at largest nuclear power plant for maintenance

+ ↺ − 16 px

India has temporarily shut down Unit 1 (1,000 MW) of its Kudankulam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu for scheduled maintenance starting August 3, according to a Central Electricity Authority report. This outage, expected to last 65 days, may increase electricity prices and worsen peak-hour power shortages in southern states.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEBL) has already had to buy expensive peak-hour power from market sources, including Tata Power and Greenko Energies, to cover demand shortages caused by the shutdown and low supply on power exchanges, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Unit 2 (also 1,000 MW) at Kudankulam remains operational.

India plans to significantly expand its nuclear power capacity to at least 100 gigawatts by 2047, up from the current 9 gigawatts.

News.Az