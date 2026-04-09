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Test-fire
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SpaceX is preparing to carry out the first-ever launch of its Starship V3 megarocket today, marking a major milestone flight with important implications for future deep-space exploration missions, including NASA’s Artemis programme and its planned lunar landings.21 May 2026-16:31
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A livestreamed test of BYD Company’s new megawatt flash-charging system has sparked widespread debate in China after battery surface temperatures reportedly exceeded 76°C during an ultra-fast charging demonstration.08 May 2026-10:44
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Pakistan have suffered a major setback ahead of the opening Test against Bangladesh national cricket team after star batter Babar Azam was ruled out with a left knee injury.08 May 2026-09:11
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The head of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization has warned that the world could face renewed nuclear testing if major powers such as the United States or Russia resume tests, raising concerns over a potential escalation in global nuclear tensions.01 May 2026-11:10
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Between 1949 and 1957, photographic plates from the Palomar Observatory recorded thousands of brief, star-like points of light that appeared in one image and vanished from the next.29 Apr 2026-17:33
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Pakistan Navy has successfully carried out a live weapons firing of the Taimoor Air-Launched Cruise Missile, an indigenously developed anti-ship weapon system, the military’s media wing announced on Tuesday, describing it as “a powerful demonstration of precision strike capability and operational readiness.”21 Apr 2026-14:38
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Türkiye is one of the strongest supporters of the global nuclear test ban treaty, according to Robert Floyd, head of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization.17 Apr 2026-16:32
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