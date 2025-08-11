Indian alloy steel producers file anti-dumping complaint against Chinese steel

+ ↺ − 16 px

India’s Alloy Steel Producers Association (ASPA) has filed an anti-dumping petition with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry against cheap alloy steel imports from China, a senior ASPA executive told Reuters on Monday.

India is the world’s second-largest producer of crude steel and can produce approximately 18 to 20 million metric tons of alloy steel annually, used mainly in the automotive, defense, and aerospace industries, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Anil Dhawan, director general of ASPA, said Chinese producers have been selling alloy steel wire rods at very low prices, leading to a significant increase in imports over the past three years, which has hurt domestic producers. Alloy steel wire rods are primarily used in automobile manufacturing.

The petition was filed on July 31 with the Directorate General of Trade Remedies. ASPA includes major Indian steelmakers such as JSW Steel, Jindal Steel, Kalyani Steels, and Mukand Sumi Special Steel.

In April, India introduced a temporary 12% safeguard duty on certain steel imports to curb the surge of cheap steel shipments, mainly from China.

News.Az