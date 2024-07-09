Indian PM ends his visit to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi ended his two-day official visit to Russia and left Moscow. His plane took off from the Vnukovo airport, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The Prime Minister’s departure was accompanied by a solemn ceremony with an honorable guard. Modi was accompanied to the plane by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Indian Ambassador to Moscow Vinay Kumar and other officials.The visit, which lasted between July 8 and 9, was Modi’s first foreign trip after his re-election. On Monday, he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Novo-Ogaryovo in an informal environment. On Tuesday, the two delegations held official negotiations.After the meeting in the Kremlin, Putin awarded Modi with Russia’s first and highest state award - the Order of St. Andrew the First-Called. The awarding took place five years after Putin signed a corresponding decree. According to the decree, Modi was honored with this award "for his outstanding merit in development of the particularly privileged strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and the Republic of India, as well as friendly ties between Russian and Indian peoples."Last time, Modi visited Moscow in 2015, and visited Russia in 2019, when he came to Vladivostok.

News.Az