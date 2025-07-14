India’s Jaishankar lauds ‘positive trajectory’ in China ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar expressed optimism about India-China relations during his visit to Beijing, praising the “positive trajectory” of recent diplomatic engagement. His remarks came ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meeting, set for July 15 in Tianjin.

During a bilateral meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, Jaishankar emphasized the significance of advancing practical cooperation and respecting mutual concerns to ensure stability between the two Asian giants. The two sides also acknowledged the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and China, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The continued normalization of our ties can produce mutually beneficial outcomes,” Jaishankar said in his opening remarks. He also called for “an open exchange of views and perspectives” as the global geopolitical environment grows more complex.

Jaishankar shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he conveyed India’s support for China’s leadership within the SCO, a 10-member Eurasian political and security alliance seen by Beijing as a counterweight to Western-led groups. He added that his discussions in Beijing aimed to maintain the momentum of improving bilateral ties.

The visit comes amid India’s renewed push to resolve a long-standing Himalayan border dispute with China, which flared in 2020 with deadly clashes. Although tensions persist, both nations have since held several rounds of talks to de-escalate the situation.

China has welcomed India’s engagement in the SCO, which also includes Russia, Pakistan, and Central Asian countries, and focuses on regional security, economic cooperation, and scientific collaboration.

Despite ongoing SCO cooperation, India remains a member of the “Quad”, a strategic security dialogue that includes the U.S., Japan, and Australia, indicating New Delhi’s balancing act between Eastern and Western alliances.

