India’s Karnataka bans social media for kids

The southern Indian state of Karnataka, home to the country’s major technology hub Bengaluru, has announced a ban on social media use for children under the age of 16.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah revealed the decision on Friday during his state budget speech, saying the measure is aimed at protecting young people from the negative effects of excessive mobile phone use, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“With the objective of preventing adverse effects of increasing mobile usage on children, the use of social media will be banned for children under the age of 16,” Siddaramaiah said.

Karnataka is the first state in India to introduce such a restriction.

The move reflects growing global concern over the impact of social media on young users, including issues related to mental health, online safety and screen addiction.

Authorities have not yet released detailed information about how the ban will be enforced, but the announcement signals a major step by one of India’s most influential states in regulating children’s online activity.

