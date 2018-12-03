India’s Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara to visit Azerbaijan
Indian actor, comedian, playback singer Sivakarthikeyan, who works in Tamil films, and actress Nayanthara, who predominantly appears in South Indian films, primarily in Tamil Cinema, will visit Azerbaijan.
“Sivakarthikeyan & Nayanthara have left for Azerbaijan to shoot for a song and a few scenes. This fun-filled entertainer is directed by M.Rajesh & Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja,” CineCluster, a growing, trustworthy web portal for Cinema News & Reviews, tweeted on Dec. 3.
News.Az