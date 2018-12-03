India’s Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian actor, comedian, playback singer Sivakarthikeyan, who works in Tamil films, and actress Nayanthara, who predominantly appears in South Indian films, primarily in Tamil Cinema, will visit Azerbaijan.

“Sivakarthikeyan & Nayanthara have left for Azerbaijan to shoot for a song and a few scenes. This fun-filled entertainer is directed by M.Rajesh & Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja,” CineCluster, a growing, trustworthy web portal for Cinema News & Reviews, tweeted on Dec. 3.

News.Az

News.Az