Yandex metrika counter

India’s tally of coronavirus infections crosses 25 million

  • World
  • Share
India’s tally of coronavirus infections crosses 25 million

India's total coronavirus cases surged past the 25 million mark on Tuesday, boosted by 263,533 new infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 4,329, Reuters reported.

India becomes the world's second nation, after the United States, to pass the grim milestone.

The country's total case load is now at 25.23 million, while the death toll is at 278,719, according to health ministry data.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      