Indonesia evacuates stranded climbers after Semeru Volcano erupts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesian authorities have evacuated more than 900 people and are assisting the safe return of 170 climbers who were stranded after Mount Semeru erupted on Wednesday, officials said on Thursday.

The alert level for the volcano, located on Java island, remains at its highest after Semeru erupted 10 times, sending massive ash clouds into the sky and pushing lava and rocks up to 13 km (8 miles) down its slopes, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Septi Wardhani, an official at the Semeru National Park, said the climbers had been stuck overnight at a lakeside camping area about 6.4 km from the crater but were now being guided to safety.

“All climbers with their guides are safe. The situation is under control,” Wardhani told Reuters.

Footage from Indonesia’s volcanology agency showed thick billows of hot ash blanketing the mountainside. Semeru’s last major eruption in December 2021 killed at least 51 people and covered nearby villages in ash.

Mount Semeru, standing at 3,676 metres, is one of about 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a highly active seismic zone where multiple tectonic plates meet.

East Java’s rescue agency said 956 residents living near the volcano had already been moved to schools, mosques, and government buildings. Dozens of rescue personnel have also been deployed to check for anyone still trapped.

“We’ve also deployed personnel to search for whether there are still residents trapped or not,” agency official Prahista Dian said.

News.Az