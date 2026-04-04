Gulf states see growth in renewable energy

Gulf states see growth in renewable energy

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According to a report from the GCC Statistical Center, Gulf states saw a significant increase in renewable energy production in 2024, fueled by rapid growth in solar and wind capacity.

The report highlighted major shifts in climate and sustainability efforts across the region, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Solar capacity posted an average annual growth of 88.1 percent between 2013 and 2024, with electricity generation rising from 0.13 GWh in 2013 to 23.5 TWh in 2023.

Wind capacity also increased significantly, from 4.8 MW in 2015 to 567 MW in 2024.

Rainfall rose 49.4 percent in 2024 compared to the 1980-2010 average, indicating changing weather patterns.

Temperature readings remained stable, with no recorded extremes exceeding 49°C between 2012 and 2024.

All GCC states now operate advanced mobile-based early warning systems and have integrated climate change education into school curricula.

Internationally, they have submitted 16 cumulative reports to the UN climate framework as of November 2025.

News.Az