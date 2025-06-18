Indonesia issues highest alert as volcano erupts - PHOTO

One of Indonesia's most active volcanoes spewed a huge ash cloud more than 11 kilometres into the sky on Tuesday after officials issued the country's highest alert, News.az reports citing BBC.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, erupted at 17:35 local time (10:35 BST), the country's volcanology agency said, sending the vast cloud above the tourist island of Flores.

A 7km exclusion zone was in place around the crater of the 1,584m (one mile) high twin-peaked volcano. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The volcano erupted multiple times in November, killing nine people and forcing thousands to flee. The ash cloud also forced flight cancellations. Source: EPA |Another view of the eruption