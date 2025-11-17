Indonesia landslide death toll climbs to 16

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from the landslides that hit Cilacap district in Indonesia's Central Java province last week has risen to 16, with seven people still missing, according to a local rescue official on Monday.

The landslides were triggered by heavy rains on the night of Nov. 13, destroying 16 houses in Tarukan and Cibuyut villages, said Muhamad Chomsul, head of the emergency unit of the provincial disaster management agency. Rescuers have recovered more bodies in recent days, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Chomsul said unstable soil conditions continued to hamper the rescue operation, and weather remained the decisive factor. Search efforts ended at 400 p.m. local time on Monday due to cloudy weather, and additional rain could lead to further landslides.

A total of 112 residents have taken shelter in village offices and school buildings. Chomsul said that many communities in the province remained highly vulnerable to landslides, but permanent relocation was difficult because residents have long-standing social and cultural ties to their homes.



News.Az