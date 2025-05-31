Indonesia quarry collapse death toll hits 17 as search continues

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from the collapse of a stone quarry in Indonesia’s West Java province has climbed to at least 17, with eight people still missing, officials said on Saturday.

The victims were trapped in the rubble when the Gunung Kuda quarry in Cirebon district collapsed on Friday. A dozen survivors were found by rescuers, News.Az reports citing The washington Times.

By Saturday afternoon, rescuers had retrieved 16 bodies, while one of the survivors died in the hospital, said local police chief Sumarni. She said rescuers are searching for eight people still believed to be trapped.

“The search operation has been hampered by bad weather, unstable soil and rugged terrain,” said Sumarni who goes by a single name like many Indonesians.

She said the cause of the collapse is still under investigation, and police have been questioning six people, including the owner of the quarry.

Local television reports showed emergency personnel, along with police, soldiers and volunteers, digging desperately in the quarry in a steep limestone cliff, supported by five excavators, early Saturday.

News.Az