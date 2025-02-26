Indonesia strikes deal with Apple to end iPhone sales ban

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia has reached an agreement with Apple for the tech giant to invest in the country, according to the industry minister and the company on Wednesday. This deal could lead to the lifting of a ban on iPhone 16 sales in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

The government in October prohibited the marketing and sale of the model over the US tech titan's failure to meet regulations requiring 40 percent of phones be made from local parts, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said Wednesday that a Memorandum of Understanding had been signed virtually between officials from his ministry and Apple, according to a ministry statement.

"The Ministry of Industry has approved the investment and innovation plan by Apple from 2025 to 2028. We have also signed the MoU with Apple," Agus said in the statement.

Apple will build two facilities -- one in Bandung in West Java province to produce accessories and another in Batam worth $150 million to help produce AirTags via local suppliers, the statement said.

Agus also said Apple expressed its commitment to building a semiconductor research and development centre in Indonesia, the "first of its kind in Asia".

The MoU allows for the revoking of the iPhone 16 sales ban under certain conditions.

Agus said work towards approval of a local content certificate to sell the iPhone 16 could begin after the agreement was signed.

"We're excited to expand our investments across Indonesia and can't wait to bring all of Apple's innovative products, including the iPhone 16 family, with the all new

iPhone 16e, to our customers," Apple Indonesia told AFP in a statement.

A government source confirmed to AFP on Tuesday that terms for the lifting of the ban had been agreed, without providing more details.

Jakarta rejected a $100 million investment proposal from Apple in November, saying it lacked the "fairness" required by the government.

The negotiation deadlock forced Apple to later offer an investment of $1 billion to build an AirTag factory in the country.

Despite the sales ban, the government had allowed iPhone 16s to be carried into Indonesia if they were not being traded commercially.

Indonesia also banned the sale of Google Pixel phones for failing to meet the 40 percent parts requirement.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook visited Indonesia last year as the tech giant explored ways to invest in the country and diversify supply chains away from China.

News.Az