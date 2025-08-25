Indonesia, US and allies start joint military exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia and the United States kicked off joint military exercises on Monday, joined by forces from 11 allied countries.

The annual "Super Garuda Shield" drills will take place in the capital Jakarta and several locations on the western island of Sumatra and the Riau archipelago until September 4, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

More than 4,100 Indonesian and 1,300 American troops will take part, joined by participants from Australia, Japan, Singapore, France, New Zealand, Britain and other nations.

The US and some allies, such as Australia, have expressed growing concern about China's increasing assertiveness in the Pacific, but Washington has previously said such drills are not aimed at Beijing.

The programme includes staff exercises, cyber defence drills, and a live-fire event, the Indonesian military said.

Countries including India, Papua New Guinea and East Timor also sent observers for the exercise.

News.Az