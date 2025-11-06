Indonesia’s Mount Semeru erupts again, sending ash 1 km above peak

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mount Semeru, located in East Java, Indonesia, erupted once again on Thursday morning, spewing an ash column approximately one kilometer above its peak, according to the Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center (PVMBG).

“Mount Semeru erupted on Thursday (Nov. 6) at 6:07 a.m. local time, with an eruption column reaching around 1,000 meters above the peak, or 4,676 meters above sea level,” said Mukdas Sofian, an officer at the Mount Semeru Observation Post, News.Az reports, citing ANTARA.

According to Sofian, the ash column appeared white to gray with thick intensity and drifted toward the north and northeast. The eruption was recorded on a seismograph with a maximum amplitude of 22 millimeters and lasted for 157 seconds.

Data from officials show that the highest mountain on Java Island, which stands at 3,676 meters above sea level, has recorded 2,766 earthquakes and eruptions from January to November 6 at 7:00 a.m. local time.



Sofian said the volcano remains under alert, or Level II, status. Although daily eruptions continue, they have not significantly affected the activities of residents around the slopes.



PVMBG has urged residents to refrain from any activities in the southeastern sector, particularly along Besuk Kobokan, within 8 kilometers of the volcano’s summit.



Beyond that distance, residents are advised to stay at least 500 meters away from riverbanks along Besuk Kobokan due to potential hot cloud and lava flows that could reach up to 13 kilometers from the peak.



"The public is also advised to avoid any activities within a three-kilometer radius of the crater due to the risk of ejected incandescent rocks," Sofian said.



He also warns of potential hot clouds, lava avalanches, and lava flows from the volcano’s summit through rivers or valleys.



These risks are particularly high along the Besuk Kobokan, Besuk Bang, Besuk Kembar, and Besuk Sat rivers, as well as in several tributaries of Besuk Kobokan.

