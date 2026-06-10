Minister Bayramov highlights Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process in Tokyo

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Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met members of the Japan-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship League in Tokyo on Wednesday to exchange views on the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–Japan relations.

The meeting underscored the importance of political consultations and commissions on economic cooperation between the two countries, reciprocal visits, and contacts at various levels in further strengthening bilateral ties, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The sides noted that Japan was one of the first countries to recognise Azerbaijan’s independence, adding that National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s first official visit to Japan in 1998 marked a major milestone in the development of Azerbaijan–Japan relations and provided a strong impetus for the expansion of political and economic cooperation.

Touching upon interparliamentary cooperation, the parties highlighted the importance of the Azerbaijan–Japan Interparliamentary Working Group operating within the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis and the Japan–Azerbaijan Friendship League in the Japanese Parliament.

Discussions also focused on cooperation across political, economic, humanitarian, renewable energy, tourism, educational and other spheres.

Bayramov recalled that leading Japanese companies ITOCHU and INPEX are among Azerbaijan’s reliable partners, playing an important role in the country’s energy sector, particularly in the implementation of oil and gas projects.

The foreign minister provided an overview of the history of the former occupation and conflict, the post-conflict situation, the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalisation process, and the steps undertaken by Azerbaijan in this regard, as well as the large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts underway in the liberated territories and targeted measures taken to address the threat of landmines.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the situation in the Middle East.

News.Az