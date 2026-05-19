Severe storms knock out power for over 61,000 in Kansas City

+ ↺ − 16 px

A destructive line of severe thunderstorms swept through the Kansas City region on Monday night, packing intense tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and straight-line winds that eclipsed 90 mph. The fast-moving system triggered widespread damage and left tens of thousands of residents without electricity across Missouri and Kansas.

The volatile weather system initially formed near Manhattan, Kansas, before racing eastward through Emporia, Topeka, and Lawrence. As it collided with the Kansas City metropolitan area, the system intensified into a dangerous squall line traveling at speeds up to 60 mph, News.Az reports, citing KMBC.

The National Weather Service reported extreme wind gusts during the peak of the storm, including a massive 92 mph gust in Leavenworth County and multiple reports topping 80 mph in Johnson County, Kansas. Earlier in the evening, the system dropped several confirmed tornadoes across northwestern and northern Missouri, including an observed tornado in Ray County, prompting a flurry of emergency warnings throughout the night.

The violent winds took a severe toll on the region's power grid. By late Monday night, utility companies reported massive, widespread outages. Evergy tracked more than 41,000 customers without power across both Kansas and Missouri, while the Kansas City, Kansas, Board of Public Utilities reported an additional 20,000 outages in Wyandotte County alone.

While the tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings expired heading into the early hours of Tuesday morning, local emergency officials remain on high alert. A flood watch persists for the entire Kansas City metro and surrounding areas, as torrential downpours have exacerbated flash flooding risks on saturated ground already hit by recent heavy rainfall.

News.Az