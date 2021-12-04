Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupts, triggering evacuation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Semeru volcano in Indonesia's East Java province erupted on Saturday, head of Lumajang District Thoriqul Haq told TVOne, according to Xinhua.

The official said one bridge was damaged, and "there is one sub-district where the villagers have to be evacuated. Evacuation is underway now."

The National Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency's acting spokesperson Abdul Muhari said that ash clouds started spreading from the crater at 3:10 p.m. local time.

Soon after the eruption, local disaster management agency officials conducted the evacuation of the villagers living in the slopes of the volcano, he said in a statement.

