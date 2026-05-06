New Zealand to require citizenship test for migrants from 2027

New Zealand to require citizenship test for migrants from 2027

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Migrants seeking New Zealand citizenship will need to pass a test covering topics such ​as government and human rights from 2027, ‌the country's internal affairs minister said on Wednesday.

The test will be conducted in person and feature 20 ​multi-choice questions in English, 15 of which ​must be answered correctly to pass, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Questions will ⁠include topics such as the Bill of ​Rights Act, human rights, certain criminal offences, voting ​rights, democratic principles, the structure of government, and travel to and from New Zealand.

"People seeking citizenship should understand ​New Zealanders believe in certain rights, like ​freedom of speech, or that no one person or group ‌is ⁠above the law," Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden said in a statement.

"This test ensures people have sufficient knowledge of their responsibilities and ​privileges before ​receiving citizenship ⁠by grant."

Currently, applicants only need to sign a declaration that they understand ​the responsibilities and privileges of being ​a ⁠citizen.

Further details on the test are being worked on by the Department of Internal Affairs, van ⁠Velden ​said, adding the test would ​become a requirement in the second half of 2027.

News.Az