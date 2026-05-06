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US military strikes another boat in Pacific

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US military strikes another boat in Pacific
Source: Reuters

US military strikes another boat in Pacific, kills three suspected narco terrorists.

The United States Southern Command said the US military carried out another airstrike against a boat allegedly transporting narcotics in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing three suspected narco terrorists, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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According to the statement, intelligence confirmed that the vessel belonged to a terrorist organization and was being used to transport drugs.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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