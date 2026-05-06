US military strikes another boat in Pacific

US military strikes another boat in Pacific

+ ↺ − 16 px

US military strikes another boat in Pacific, kills three suspected narco terrorists.

The United States Southern Command said the US military carried out another airstrike against a boat allegedly transporting narcotics in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing three suspected narco terrorists, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

RECOMMENDED STORIES One minor among two Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes

Strike at Samsung Biologics enters new phase after talks fail

Sudan-Ethiopia tensions rise after airport drone strikes

Israel and Hezbollah continue to trade blows in Lebanon

According to the statement, intelligence confirmed that the vessel belonged to a terrorist organization and was being used to transport drugs.

News.Az