US military strikes another boat in Pacific
Source: Reuters
US military strikes another boat in Pacific, kills three suspected narco terrorists.
The United States Southern Command said the US military carried out another airstrike against a boat allegedly transporting narcotics in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing three suspected narco terrorists, News.Az reports, citing CNN.
According to the statement, intelligence confirmed that the vessel belonged to a terrorist organization and was being used to transport drugs.
By Faig Mahmudov