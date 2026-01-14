Infosys lifts revenue outlook after beating Q3 estimates

+ ↺ − 16 px

Infosys beat revenue expectations for the December quarter and raised its full-year forecast as demand from financial services clients improved, the Indian IT major said on Wednesday.

Revenue rose 8.9% year-on-year to 454.79 billion rupees ($5.04 billion), above analyst estimates of 452.27 billion rupees, according to LSEG data. The company now expects fiscal 2026 growth of 3%-3.5%, up from 2%-3%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Infosys said financial services revenue grew 3.9%, while communications led with 9.9% growth. The group also secured AI-focused contracts from Adobe and Siemens and ended the quarter with $4.8 billion in large deal bookings, up from $3.1 billion in the previous quarter.

Net profit fell 2.2% to 66.54 billion rupees due to a one-time 12.89 billion rupee charge linked to new labor codes enacted in November.

Peers TCS and HCLTech also topped revenue estimates this week, supported by AI-led IT spending.

News.Az