ING forecasts Azerbaijan's GDP growth in coming years

ING Group, one of the largest banking groups in the Netherlands, projects that Azerbaijan’s GDP growth will remain within the 2-3% range in the upcoming years.

Economic growth is forecast at 3% this year and 2.5% in 2026, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to the ING, the mood in the consumption-driven sectors seems to remain positive thanks to continued growth in real income and employment, as well as fast retail credit expansion: "Meanwhile, as domestic retail loans are now 14% of GDP (23% of non-oil GDP) vs 8% (17%) in 2022, and growth in real terms has slowed from 23% YoY at the beginning of 2024 to 15-16% currently, consumption growth should moderate.”

ING Group experts say that corporate lending growth also slowed materially in 2024, reflecting a more cautious mood in some corporate segments. In the meantime, at 10% of GDP (16% of non-oil GDP), domestic corporate lending doesn’t seem to be the primary source of financing and is not a sign of an overall slowdown.

"The direct indicators of industrial confidence continue to show strong readings despite sluggish activity in the oil sector, most likely

reflecting the optimism surrounding Azerbaijan’s fiscal policy, which remains generous," ING said.

