Meta pulled into Nykaa-Zee Instagram music dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian fashion-to-beauty retailer Nykaa has asked a New Delhi court to make Meta a party to a copyright dispute filed by media company Zee, according to court documents, in a case seen as having broader implications for the commercial use of music on Instagram, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Zee Entertainment has sued Nykaa, alleging that it used copyrighted songs in Instagram reels to promote its products and is seeking $210,000 in damages, Reuters reported earlier this month.

In a non-public filing dated May 19 and seen by Reuters on Wednesday, Nykaa told the Delhi High Court that Meta must be included in the case, arguing that only the platform operator can “authoritatively state whether use” of music clips by Nykaa breached any licensing terms.

Zee has argued that its licensing agreement with Meta permits individuals to use its music in posts only for non-commercial purposes.

Nykaa has also said the dispute should first be referred to mediation, according to the filings.

Legal experts say the case could have wider implications, as both Nykaa and Zee are major listed companies in India.

Meta, Nykaa, and Zee did not respond to requests for comment.

Music and film copyright disputes have increasingly drawn attention in India. Zee has also sued a Reliance-Disney joint venture over alleged use of its music, while the Reliance-led venture has filed a counter case against Zee over alleged Bollywood film licensing breaches.

News.Az