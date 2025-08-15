Intel shares surge on report of possible U.S. stake

Intel’s stock jumped more than 7% Thursday after the Trump administration is in talks to take a stake in the chipmaker, potentially to support its delayed Ohio manufacturing hub.

White House spokesman Kush Desai called any discussion of such deals “speculation” unless formally announced. Intel declined to comment, but said it remains committed to boosting U.S. technology and manufacturing leadership, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Analysts said a government investment could be a lifeline for Intel, which has struggled to keep pace with AI chip leader Nvidia and seen its market value halve since 2020. The Ohio plant is viewed as strategically vital for domestic high-end semiconductor production.

The talks come days after CEO Lip-Bu Tan met President Donald Trump, who last week publicly questioned Tan’s ties to China.

