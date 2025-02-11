Intel stock jumps after JD Vance's speech supporting U.S.-made AI

Vance delivered a keynote speech at the 2025 Paris Artificial Intelligence Action (WA: ) Summit early Tuesday. In his speech, Vance offered insight into the U.S.'s position in the AI sector and its focus on supporting companies manufacturing AI systems within the U.S. This served as a boost for Intel Corp , a notable tech company with a considerable stake in U.S. manufacturing.





In March 2024, Intel announced plans to invest some $100 billion in U.S. manufacturing. The investment would predominantly occur through building "the largest AI chip manufacturing site in the world" near Columbus (WA: ), Ohio, according to CEO Pat Gelsinger. Intel also has plans to modernize existing factories on U.S. soil in New Mexico, Oregon, and Arizona. Another reason for Intel's stock rise is a positive new CPU review by Tom's Hardware. Preliminary benchmarks for its new Arrow-Lake-based Core Ultra 9 275HX processor showed promising results against competitors, sparking investor interest. Vance defined the U.S. policy on AI going forward, stating, "The Trump administration will ensure that the most powerful AI systems are built in the U.S. with American-designed and manufactured chips."

At 12:35PM ET, shares of Intel were up 7.5%.