Intel, Tesla move higher premarket; LoanDepot, iRobot dip

Here are some of the biggest premarket U.S. stock movers today, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Tesla (NASDAQ: ) shares moved higher, leading the Magnificent 7 group of mega-cap stocks, putting the Elon Musk-led electric carmaker on track to further recover from a 15% slump on Monday.

Shares in Intel (NASDAQ: ) rose by more than 8%. TSMC pitched a deal to chipmakers Nvidia (NASDAQ: ), AMD (NASDAQ: ), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: ) over forming a joint venture to operate the ailing chipmaker’s foundry business in the U.S., Reuters reported on Wednesday, with Qualcomm (NASDAQ: ) also being approached.

EW Scripps (NASDAQ: ) shares surge by more than 20% after the broadcaster unveiled a deal to refinance its debt and better-than-anticipated fourth-quarter revenue.

Groupon (NASDAQ: ) shares soared following a sales forecast for 2025 from the online coupon firm that topped Wall Street projections.

Robot vacuum maker iRobot (NASDAQ: ) shares shed more than 35% of their value after it reported fourth-quarter sales that missed estimates.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: ) advanced after the personal styling company raised its annual revenue outlook.

LoanDepot (NYSE: ) shares dipped after the lender’s fourth-quarter revenue came in below analysts’ expectations.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ) shares ticked higher after BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage with an "outperform" rating and a price target well above its last closing level, noting the likely effectiveness of the group’s gene therapies.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: ) shares climbed following a decision by Piper Sandler to upgrade its rating to "overweight."

