Intel, Tesla move higher premarket; LoanDepot, iRobot dip
Photo: Investhing
Here are some of the biggest premarket U.S. stock movers today, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares moved higher, leading the Magnificent 7 group of mega-cap stocks, putting the Elon Musk-led electric carmaker on track to further recover from a 15% slump on Monday.
- Shares in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) rose by more than 8%. TSMC pitched a deal to chipmakers Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) over forming a joint venture to operate the ailing chipmaker’s foundry business in the U.S., Reuters reported on Wednesday, with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) also being approached.
- EW Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) shares surge by more than 20% after the broadcaster unveiled a deal to refinance its debt and better-than-anticipated fourth-quarter revenue.
- Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares soared following a sales forecast for 2025 from the online coupon firm that topped Wall Street projections.
- Robot vacuum maker iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares shed more than 35% of their value after it reported fourth-quarter sales that missed estimates.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) advanced after the personal styling company raised its annual revenue outlook.
- LoanDepot (NYSE:LDI) shares dipped after the lender’s fourth-quarter revenue came in below analysts’ expectations.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares ticked higher after BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage with an "outperform" rating and a price target well above its last closing level, noting the likely effectiveness of the group’s gene therapies.
- Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) shares climbed following a decision by Piper Sandler to upgrade its rating to "overweight."