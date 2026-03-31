New U.S. missile hit Iranian sports hall and school - VIDEO

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A U.S. military strike using a newly developed ballistic missile hit civilian infrastructure in southern Iran, including a sports hall and an elementary school near a military compound.

The attack took place in the city of Lamerd during the opening phase of the conflict with Iran, with visual evidence suggesting the use of an advanced short-range ballistic missile known as the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM), News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

The missile reportedly struck areas close to both residential buildings and public facilities, causing significant destruction. Iranian officials said at least 21 people were killed and many others injured, though the figures have not been independently confirmed.

According to the investigation, the weapon used appears to be the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM), a next-generation U.S. missile designed for long-range precision strikes and recently introduced into active operations.

The missile was reportedly launched as part of joint U.S.-Israeli military operations during a wider escalation in the region involving Iran and United States.

The analysis, based on satellite imagery, security camera footage, and weapons testing data, suggests the strike caused airburst-style fragmentation damage, consistent with a relatively new weapons system still undergoing operational evaluation.

U.S. officials have acknowledged awareness of reports related to the incident but have not confirmed operational details. Military sources cited in the report said such weapons are sometimes deployed in real conflict zones for testing under combat conditions.

Iranian officials said the targeted area included civilian-use facilities such as a sports hall used by students and athletes, raising concerns over collateral damage during the strike.

Investigations into the full circumstances of the attack are ongoing.

News.Az