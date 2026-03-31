Russian drone strike hits Odesa high-rise, one injured - PHOTO

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A Russian drone strike hit a residential high-rise building in Odesa early Tuesday morning, damaging multiple floors and leaving one person injured, Ukrainian officials said.

The attack targeted the Kyivskyi district of the city, where a nine-story apartment building was struck during an early morning wave of UAV assaults, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the Odesa City Military Administration, the drone impact caused significant damage to the building’s facade, balconies, and windows from the second to the fourth floors. A fire broke out shortly after the strike but was quickly extinguished by emergency responders.

One resident, a 50-year-old man, sustained a forearm injury and received medical assistance at the scene. He is expected to continue outpatient treatment, officials said.

Photo: The Odesa City Military Administration

Emergency and municipal services remain on site as damage assessments and cleanup operations continue.

Regional authorities later confirmed that the drone hit a balcony on the third floor of the building, triggering localized destruction but no further casualties.

The strike is the latest in a series of attacks on Odesa, which has faced repeated drone strikes in recent weeks. Previous assaults damaged residential buildings, a maternity hospital roof, and left multiple civilians injured.

Photo: The Odesa City Military Administration

Ukrainian officials say investigations into the latest attack are ongoing as air defenses remain on high alert.

News.Az