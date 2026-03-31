Iran arrests two for allegedly spying for US, Israel

Iran arrests two for allegedly spying for US, Israel

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Security forces in northwestern Iran have arrested two individuals suspected of passing information on sensitive sites to US and Israeli intelligence services.

The suspects allegedly received cryptocurrency in exchange for sharing details of secure locations, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

The two were detained in the Osku area of East Azerbaijan province and have been handed over to judicial authorities for further investigation.

News.Az