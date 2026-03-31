Chechen units ready to deploy to Iran to support against US, Israel, reports say
Chechen military units have reportedly announced their readiness to deploy to Iran to support Iranian armed forces in the event of a US ground invasion.
According to Iran’s English-language Press TV, forces loyal to Chechnya’s Moscow-backed leader Ramzan Kadyrov described the ongoing US-Israeli conflict against Iran as a religious war, News.Az reports.
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They characterised potential intervention as a “jihad” — a battle of good versus evil — in defence of Iran against US and allied forces.
The development comes amid what Press TV described as an “unprovoked and illegal US-Israeli war” against Iran, with reports claiming US forces, on the orders of President Donald Trump, are considering a ground offensive after the failure of an air campaign over recent weeks.
By Emil Kaziyev