Chechen units ready to deploy to Iran to support against US, Israel, reports say

Chechen units ready to deploy to Iran to support against US, Israel, reports say

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chechen military units have reportedly announced their readiness to deploy to Iran to support Iranian armed forces in the event of a US ground invasion.



According to Iran’s English-language Press TV, forces loyal to Chechnya’s Moscow-backed leader Ramzan Kadyrov described the ongoing US-Israeli conflict against Iran as a religious war, News.Az reports.

They characterised potential intervention as a “jihad” — a battle of good versus evil — in defence of Iran against US and allied forces.

The development comes amid what Press TV described as an “unprovoked and illegal US-Israeli war” against Iran, with reports claiming US forces, on the orders of President Donald Trump, are considering a ground offensive after the failure of an air campaign over recent weeks.

News.Az