Inter Milan goalkeeper hits and kills 81-year-old man in car accident

Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martinez was involved in a tragic road accident on Tuesday morning that resulted in the death of an 81-year-old man in the province of Como, northern Italy.

The incident occurred around 9:40 a.m. on Via Bergamo in Fenegro, near Inter’s training centre in Appiano Gentile, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The victim, who was travelling in an electric wheelchair, is believed to have suffered a medical episode moments before the collision, preventing him from moving out of the way.

Martinez, 27, was reportedly driving to training when the accident happened. He was unharmed but visibly distressed, and immediately stopped to provide first aid. Despite the quick response and the arrival of both an ambulance and an air ambulance, the elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Italian police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. In the wake of the tragedy, Inter Milan have cancelled manager Cristian Chivu’s scheduled press conference for Tuesday afternoon.

Inter are due to play Fiorentina at San Siro on Wednesday. Martinez, who joined Inter in 2024 from Genoa, is the club’s second-choice goalkeeper and was on the bench for Saturday’s 3–1 loss to Napoli.

The Spanish shot-stopper began his career with Las Palmas and spent time in Barcelona’s La Masia academy before moving to RB Leipzig in 2020 and later to Genoa two years later.

News.Az