AC Milan, Inter set to finalize San Siro purchase

+ ↺ − 16 px

AC Milan and Inter Milan have reportedly reached an agreement with local authorities for the acquisition of the San Siro stadium and the surrounding areas.

The deal is now a matter of formality, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It’s been over a year since the clubs started discussions over the future of the historic stadium.

Furthermore, they’ve taken a joint front, seeing ownership as a decisive step toward modernizing the venue.

However, they’ve encountered multiple setbacks on the way.

Despite facing long and arduous talks, the Serie A heavyweights will soon complete the purchase of San Siro.

As confirmed by Milan Mayor Beppe Sala, the deal is in the pipeline. Furthermore, the city council will discuss the final resolution tomorrow.

However, it’s now a mere formality, with Milan and Inter set to take ownership of one of Europe’s most iconic stadiums.

Meanwhile, the clubs will have until 2031 to complete the project.

“If all goes well tomorrow, we should go to the council with the resolution of the sale,” Sala said. “Because in fact we have come to an agreement with the clubs.

“The stadium must be ready by 2031 because UEFA is telling us that they will not consider Milan for the 2032 Euro if San Siro remains.”

News.Az