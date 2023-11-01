International Banking Forum kicks off in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The VII International Banking Forum ("IBF 2023") on the theme "Reliable, safe and sustainable banking" has started in Baku, News.az reports.

The Forum, which will continue on November 1-2, will be held with the support of the Azerbaijan Banks Association, the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms. ecosystem, the new frontier of self-service, financial technologies and trends, the evolution of payments: towards minimal contact, data and analytics strategy for operational efficiency, opportunities to proactively prevent fraud in the digital financial ecosystem, ESG banking, in Southeast Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia will cover the topics of money transfers.

News.Az