International Committee of the Red Cross halts operations in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a meeting with Dragana Kojic, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Delegation in Azerbaijan, as she wraps up her diplomatic mission in the country.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his gratitude to Dragana Kojic for her efforts to enhance cooperation during her tenure in Azerbaijan, wishing her success in her future endeavors, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on such matters as the ICRC's activities Azerbaijan over the past 33 years, the current status and prospects of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the ongoing restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, the mine threat, and the fate of missing persons.

Dragana Kojic expressed her satisfaction with the cooperation between the ICRC and the Azerbaijani government, emphasizing the support the organization had received in carrying out its mission. She emphasized the importance of maintaining engagement with the ICRC through its headquarters in Geneva, even after the delegation ceased its activities in early September of this year.

