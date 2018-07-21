International Media Forum gets underway in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

An International Media Forum marking the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and the 143rd anniversary of the founding of the Azerbaijani national press has kicked off in Baku.

Supported by the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, the forum is jointly organized by the Anadolu Publishers Association, Yeni Çağ (New Age) media group, Azerbaijani-Turkish House, Association of Journalists of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Azerbaijan Press Council, AzVision reports.

The opening ceremony of the event heard speeches from employee of the public and political affairs department at the Presidential Administration Bahruz Hasanov, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral, chairman of Azerbaijan Press Council Aflatun Amashov, chairman of the Eurasia Journalists Association Murad Palavar, chairman of the Anadolu Publishers Association Sinan Burhan and others.

Over 40 Turkish journalists attend the forum.

News.Az

