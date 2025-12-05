Interpol-wanted woman arrested in India for tiger trafficking

Yangchen Lachungpa, who was detained earlier this week, is accused of playing a critical role in building trafficking corridors leading out of the country to smuggle tiger parts out of the country.

Lachungpa had been on Interpol's most-wanted list, and her bail plea was rejected during a court appearance on Thursday.

Wildlife officials said that Ms Yangchen's arrest was a major breakthrough in the battle against poaching in India.

It is rare for a woman to be arrested in connection with the illegal trade of animal body parts.