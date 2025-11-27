France’s Lucas Phillipe elected Interpol president

+ ↺ − 16 px

French police official Lucas Phillipe has been elected president of Interpol for a four-year term, the global police agency announced Thursday.

Phillipe was chosen during Interpol’s general assembly in Marrakech, which brought together 886 participants from 179 member countries and 34 international organizations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The assembly focused on pressing global issues, including cybercrime, scam operations, organized crime, and data protection. Phillipe’s election marks a new leadership phase for Interpol as it continues to coordinate international law enforcement efforts.

