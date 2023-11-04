International travelers start their trip to Azerbaijan's Garabagh

+ ↺ − 16 px

A trip to Azerbaijan's Garabagh by the world-famous "NomadMania" international travel club started, News.az reports.

The delegation from 26 countries (USA, Canada, Switzerland, UK, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary, Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.) includes about 50 famous travelers. The group is headed by the head of the NomadMania Club, one of the key figures of the world elite travelers - Harry Mitsidis.

The travelers will visit Karabakh, East Zangezur, Fuzuli, Khojavand, Shusha, Aghdam, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan and Jabrayil within 3 days.

The teams of the main international networks of world travelers (ETIC, MTP, TCC, "NomadMania"), as well as Turkish travelers club Türkiyə Gəzginlər Klubu, British "Piki Reels", Swedish "Club 100" have visited Garabagh and East Zangezur 8 times in the last 2 years.

