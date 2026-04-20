US, Philippines and allies begin major military exercises

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The United States and Philippines, alongside several partner nations, have launched large-scale military exercises aimed at testing “real-world” combat readiness across land, sea, air, and missile defense operations.

The annual drills, known as Balikatan, began on Monday and will run until May 8, marking the largest edition to date in terms of participating countries and operational scope, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

For the first time, forces from Japan, Canada, France, and New Zealand are taking part as active participants, alongside Australia, highlighting Manila’s expanding security partnerships.

More than 17,000 troops are involved, including around 10,000 from the United States.

The exercises include live-fire drills, maritime strike operations, integrated air and missile defense scenarios, and counter-landing exercises across the Philippine archipelago.

One key focus is the northern island of Itbayat, close to Taiwan, where maritime strike drills are being conducted for the first time. The location underscores the strategic sensitivity of the region amid rising tensions over Taiwan’s status.

In the South China Sea, forces are also carrying out live-fire sinking exercises near Zambales province, close to the disputed Scarborough Shoal.

The drills come amid ongoing regional tensions in the Indo-Pacific, particularly in areas involving the China, which has criticized joint military exercises in the region.

China has repeatedly warned against what it calls external interference, while participating nations say the drills are defensive in nature and aimed at strengthening regional stability.

U.S. Marine Lieutenant General Christian Wortman emphasized that the exercises are not directed at any specific country, describing them as part of routine training to improve readiness and coordination among allies.

Philippine military leaders say the drills are designed to ensure forces are prepared for a wide range of scenarios, reflecting growing security cooperation in one of the world’s most strategically important regions.

News.Az