Investigation ongoing into Azerbaijani plane crash, says presidential aide
Photo: AZERTAC
Azerbaijani authorities continue to investigate the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane near Aktau, Kazakhstan, which occurred on December 25, 2024, during its flight from Baku to Grozny, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Wednesday.Detailed information regarding the incident will be provided to the public in cooperation with partner states soon, News.Az reports, citing Caliber.az.
“At a meeting held by the president on this matter, it was also emphasized that the public will be regularly informed about the progress of the investigation into the plane crash,” Hajiyev noted.
As for Azerbaijan's expectations from Russia regarding the crash, Hajiyev stated that the issue is being discussed with the Russian side through relevant and diplomatic channels.
To recall, on December 25, 2024, Azerbaijan Airlines flight 8243, an Embraer 190AR, tragically crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan , during an emergency landing attempt. The flight was en route from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Grozny, Russia, and carried 67 individuals, including 62 passengers and five crew members. Among the passengers, there were 42 Azerbaijanis, 16 Russians, six Kazakhs, and three Kyrgyz nationals. The crash claimed 38 lives, while 29 survivors, including three crew members, were rescued. Of the five crew members, two tragically lost their lives, and three survived.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the aircraft was struck by a Russian surface-to-air missile during efforts to repel a Ukrainian drone attack over Chechnya.
On December 28, Russia's President Vladimir Putin made a phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Putin expressed condolences and apologised to Ilham Aliyev for the tragic incident that occurred in Russian airspace. The Azerbaijani president demanded Putin bring those responsible to justice and provide compensation to Azerbaijan, as well as to the injured passengers and the families of the deceased passengers and crew members.