Professional crew saved 29 lives in plane crash: AZAL president - VIDEO/ UPDATED

The professionalism and heroism of the crew on the crashed Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane were pivotal in saving the lives of 29 passengers, AZAL President Samir Rzayev said on Thursday.

"Tragically, two experienced pilots and a guide lost their lives in the accident. Their bravery and selflessness will never be forgotten," Rzayev stated, reflecting on the immense loss the accident has caused. "While this tragedy has deeply affected our nation, the crew's unwavering commitment to their duties until the end and their prioritization of human life have solidified their place in history."Rzayev described the incident as one of the most significant tragedies in the history of AZAL, noting that investigations into its causes are ongoing. "The black box has been recovered, and its analysis is underway in accordance with international aviation standards," he said.The AZAL president also emphasized that the aircraft had undergone a comprehensive overhaul in October, had successfully passed a technical inspection, and was being flown by experienced pilots with more than 15,000 flight hours. "Despite these precautions, the cause of the incident is still under investigation," he confirmed.Regarding the repatriation of the passengers, Rzayev shared that survivors would be returned to the country later today, while the bodies of the deceased would be repatriated within two days.According to preliminary information, 32 people have been identified as survivors after an Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on Wednesday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement."On 25 December, the Embraer 190 aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines, with operating flight number J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, was directed to Aktau due to an emergency landing requirement and crashed near the city. The causes of the accident are being investigated. There were 67 people on board, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members," the statement said.The ministry informed that Azerbaijan's Consulate General in Aktau has been operating at the scene since the first moment of the accident. Emergency rescue agencies are taking urgent operational measures in coordination with the Kazakhstani side.Twenty-eight people have survived the Azerbaijani Airlines passenger plane crash near Aktau in Kazakhstan, the country’s Emergencies Ministry said.Kazakh children's rights commissioner Dinara Zakiyeva confirmed that two children were injured.Twenty-five people have survived the passenger plane crash near Aktau in Kazakhstan, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan. "There were 67 people on board the plane, including five crew members. The information about those injured is being clarified. According to preliminary data, there are 25 survivors. Twenty-two have been taken to a hospital," the statement said.According to the Emergencies Ministry, 150 firefighters and 45 items of equipment are extinguishing the fire at the crash site. Lists of passengers are being compiled.The press service of the Kazakh Transport Ministry reported that 37 Azerbaijani citizens, six Kazakh citizens, three Kyrgyz citizens and 16 Russian citizens were on board the plane. It headed from Baku to Grozny.Six people on board the AzAL passenger plane that crashed near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, are alive, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan. According to the information, 6 out of 72 people on board survived. They were taken to the hospital.Their condition is reported to be serious.It should be noted that the AzAL passenger plane, which was flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed.The plane sent an "SOS" signal over the Caspian Sea.The plane, which then headed to Kazakhstan to make an emergency landing, crashed near the city of Aktau.

News.Az