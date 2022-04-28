Investments in digital transformation should serve to create added value: Azerbaijani minister
Investments made in digital transformation should serve to create added value, said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev.
He was speaking during a conference on "Digital Entrepreneurship and Promising Opportunities" held on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.
The minister noted that the digital transformation should be a mirror of the difficulties, challenges and economic growth facing the country today.
“Another important factor in the implementation of digital transformation is to ensure inclusion and increase competitiveness,” Nabiyev added.