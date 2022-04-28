Investments in digital transformation should serve to create added value: Azerbaijani minister

Investments made in digital transformation should serve to create added value, said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev.

He was speaking during a conference on "Digital Entrepreneurship and Promising Opportunities" held on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The minister noted that the digital transformation should be a mirror of the difficulties, challenges and economic growth facing the country today.

“Another important factor in the implementation of digital transformation is to ensure inclusion and increase competitiveness,” Nabiyev added.

News.Az