Investments in Georgia decrease by 34%

Foreign direct investment in Georgia in 2018, decreased by 34.9% compared with the 2017 year, executive director of the National Statistics Service of Georgia 'Sakstat' Gogita Todradze said.

She said that in 2018, the country received an investment of $1,232 million. At the same time, in the fourth quarter of the year, the volume of investments amounted to only $197 million, Trend reported.

Todradze named several reasons of decline in investment, such as the completion of the construction of the gas pipeline, the transfer of several enterprises to the ownership of Georgian residents, as well as the reduction of liabilities to non-resident direct investors he declines in investment.

