Investments of Hungarian companies in Azerbaijan's economy exceed $1 billion - deputy minister

Investments of Hungarian companies in Azerbaijan's economy have exceeded $1 billion and are mainly focused on the oil and gas sector, Deputy Economy Minister Samad Bashirli said during the 10th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission held in Baku, News.Az reports.

According to him, Hungarian companies are very active in trade, transportation, and services (18 Hungarian companies operate in Azerbaijan).

“We invited them to work on the restoration of liberated Karabakh,” Bashirli emphasized.

To note, the 10th session of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Hungary is taking place in Baku.

The session is attended by a delegation headed by Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó and a delegation headed by Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev.

The 9th session of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Hungary was held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, on February 17 last year.

News.Az