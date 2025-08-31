Investors ditch Cardano (ADA) & Polkadot (DOT) for a viral $0.09 payFi crypto with 10,000% potential

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cardano price and Polkadot are seeing increased attention as traders reassess their holdings. While ADA remains locked in a symmetrical triangle and DOT consolidates after a recent pullback, investors are flocking to Remittix (RTX), a $0.0969 crypto project that has already raised over $20.2 million and sold more than 608 million tokens.

With utility-driven features and real-world applications, Remittix is emerging as the breakout altcoin capturing the focus of both retail and institutional participants.

Cardano Price Approaches Key Breakout Zone

Cardano price has been trading sideways in a narrowing pattern and a symmetrical triangle. The support is at $0.85- 0.88, and the resistance is at 0.95- 0.98. Fading volume indicates that the market is squashing ahead of a daring move.

Should ADA drop below support, then the next consequential downside is likely to be below $0.80, which was the former liquidity. Positively, a valid breakout above the $0.98 has the potential to launch a move towards the $1.10-$1.15 range.

According to historical dynamics, the symmetrical triangle can be followed by sharp directional movements, although repeated rejections around $1.15 have left ADA capped. Long-term holdings exceeding 15 billion ADA demonstrate investor conviction, yet the combination of technical resistance and horizontal supply suggests caution.

Polkadot Consolidates, Setting Up for Recovery

Polkadot (DOT) has entered a neutral-to-bullish phase following recent consolidation. Technical indicators like RSI at 47.85 and a modest bullish MACD crossover point to accumulation beneath the surface.

DOT is finding equilibrium with Bollinger Bands positioning it near the midpoint between support and resistance, while daily trading volume of $35.48 million ensures sufficient liquidity for potential moves. Analysts project short-term resistance at $4.37, with higher targets ranging up to $4.67 if buying pressure persists.

However, these moves rely on DOT maintaining momentum above key moving averages and overcoming persistent overhead resistance, which has limited price expansion despite underlying technology adoption.

Remittix Is the Altcoin Capturing Attention

Remittix is priced at $0.0969, having raised over $20.2 million with 608 million tokens sold. Unlike ADA and DOT, Remittix combines real-world PayFi applications with seamless crypto-to-fiat conversion, cross-border payments, and an upcoming beta wallet. Investors are increasingly prioritizing assets with tangible utility, pushing Remittix toward exponential growth.

Why Remittix Is Becoming the Market Favorite

Real PayFi utility: Supports crypto-to-bank transfers globally.

Cross-border adoption: Built for international payments.

Beta wallet launch: Mobile-first experience with instant FX conversion.

Mass-market appeal: Attractive for retail, freelancers, and businesses.

Parabolic growth potential: Up over 500% in 2025.

As Cardano price and Polkadot stall within technical formations, Remittix continues to gain momentum, presenting a high-upside alternative for investors seeking a breakthrough crypto with tangible utility.

News.Az