IOM Azerbaijan awards certificates to young people who completed vocational training in the region

On 24 September 2019, IOM Azerbaijan held a certificate presentation ceremony in Zagatala. Certificates were presented to 37 participants who successfully completed the vocational skills training.

The training sessions were offered in two modules - one on Tax and Accounting, the other one on European Computer Driving License (ECDL), implemented during Jun-September in Guba, Zagatala, and Lankaran cities, the IOM Azerbaijan's press service told News.Az.

IOM staff members and representatives of local authorities were present at the ceremony and awarded the certificates to the successful participants.

The vocational skills training was organized in the framework of the "Public Action for Resilience" (PAR) Activity funded by USAID and implemented by IOM - The UN Migration Agency.

