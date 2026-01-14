iPhone security alert: Update to iOS 26 now

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple has issued a major security warning concerning WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari and all browsers on iOS, urging iPhone 11 and newer users to upgrade to iOS 26.

The alert comes after confirmed attacks on iPhones by mercenary spyware, making the iOS 26 security update critical, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Apple disclosed that software flaws may have been exploited in highly sophisticated attacks targeting specific individuals on versions of iOS prior to iOS 26.

Despite the risks, at least 50% of users have not yet upgraded to iOS 26, prompting the U.S. government to advise immediate device updates.

iOS 26 brings enhanced protections, including improved Safari fingerprinting defenses, safeguards against dangerous wired connections, and anti-scam features for calls and messages.

News.Az