Ukraine strikes Russian-controlled Mariupol Port - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s military has struck key facilities at the Russian-controlled Mariupol Sea Commercial Port, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Post.

The Unmanned Systems Forces said on Facebook that the operation was conducted in coordination with the National Guard’s 1st Corps “Azov,” the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the Special Operations Center “A.”

According to the statement, the port had been actively used by Russian forces for military supply operations, as well as for the illegal export of Ukrainian grain, coal, and metals to Russia.

Separately, Ukraine’s General Staff s confirmed earlier strikes on the same port area.

On June 5, 2026, eight fuel storage tanks were destroyed and nine others damaged, according to updated assessments released on June 9.

News.Az