Apple taps Google’s Gemini for Siri upgrade

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple will use Google’s Gemini AI models for its redesigned Siri assistant later this year, under a multi-year deal that strengthens the tech giants’ partnership and gives Alphabet a major boost in the AI race.

The deal, announced Monday, marks a significant endorsement for Google, whose technology already powers Samsung’s “Galaxy AI.” Siri’s integration opens access to Apple’s more than two billion active devices, creating a massive market for Gemini, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“After careful evaluation, Apple determined Google’s AI technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models,” Google said, adding that Gemini will also support future Apple Intelligence features. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The agreement comes amid competition with OpenAI, which previously powered Apple’s ChatGPT integration for Siri. Analysts say the shift positions OpenAI in a supporting role for complex, opt-in queries, while Gemini will serve as the default intelligence layer.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and AI firm xAI, criticized the deal on social media, calling it “an unreasonable concentration of power” for Google, which also operates Android and Chrome.

Apple has faced delays in its AI efforts, including setbacks in Siri upgrades and lukewarm reception to its generative AI tools. The Gemini partnership builds on Google’s longstanding role as Apple’s default search engine provider, a lucrative arrangement generating tens of billions in annual revenue for Apple.

News of the deal helped push Alphabet’s market valuation above $4 trillion on Monday, fueled by investor optimism about the company’s AI initiatives. Google stressed that Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute, maintaining Apple’s strict privacy standards.

News.Az